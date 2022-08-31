Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed support for the position taken by President Muhammadu Buhari not to interfere with the 2023 general election.

Obi, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, said Nigeria’s democracy has come of age and Nigerians’ right to elect leaders of their choice should not be tampered with.

The LP presidential candidate, who was reacting to President Buhari’s stance on the 2023 elections, wrote: “I share fully in the sentiments and views attributed to H.E President @MBuhari on the need to resist ‘money bag’ politicians who plan to rig 2023 elections. Our democracy has come of age; and the people’s right to elect leaders of their choice should not be infringed upon.”

Recall that President Buhari had on Tuesday in Abuja assured Nigerians that the governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), will continue to bequeath strong political institutions that reflect their choices through non-interference in elections, citing the outcome of polls in Ekiti, Anambra and Osun States as indicators.

The President, who received members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by its chairman and governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, at the State House Abuja, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, noted that non-interference in elections gives credence to the political process, ensures participation and inclusiveness, and shows that the governing party respects the electorate.

President Buhari said APC, under his leadership, will continue to respect Nigerians by ensuring that their votes count and the people’s voice matter in choosing political leaders at different levels.

“I want Nigerians to know that we respect them, and for us to show that, we will allow them to vote who they want.

“We all witnessed what happened in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States. What happened in those states give me a lot of hope that we are succeeding,’’ Buhari stated.