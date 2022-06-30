2023 is just around the corner and it simply means that the Nigerian general elections are coming fast. Tech has penetrated several sectors and again its set to touch the electoral aspect of the country. Renowned innovative tech entrepreneur – Khalil Halilu, founder of CANs.ng with headquarters in Abuja, has launched another invention – a uniquely innovative app that is sure to change the narrative when it comes to voting exercise, before, during and after elections.

Introducing the Zabe 2.0 election monitoring app.

The first edition of the Zabe enjoyed massive success and proved to be a tremendously useful tool in the previous elections, recording only a 3% difference from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s results.

Zabe was very pivotal during the Nigerian General Elections in 2019 as a civic tool that sought to deepen democratic participation and enforce electoral transparency. This went to further ensure that the election process was fair and credible. The Zabe 2.0 election monitoring app launches on the back of the success of its predecessor and provides an even faster and better method of collating results and infusing transparency into the whole election process.

But what exactly does the Zabe App do?

Zabe is a community data mining system that uses crowdsourcing frameworks to ensure transparency in governance and elections. What Zabe does can be described as community journalism. The Zabe election monitoring tool was designed to be the first application that crowdsources data for election monitoring, using artificial intelligence in Nigeria.

Diligently built and innovatively structured by experts with over 35 years of combined experience in building tech solutions that are local and addresses the unique African terrain, Zabe continues to wow everyone at every single test-run. One of its features for instance, is the offline functionality for areas with poor coverage.

This effective election monitoring and reporting system was built to enable the average citizen to report from his community what is happening before, during and after elections and the live stats shows the likelihood of winning and losing for different parties at different points in time.

The Zabe 2.0 comes just in time as an upgrade to the successful Zabe app. The Zabe 2.0 includes a better precision in its cutting-edge data collection and processing system. Designed and delivered just in time for Nigeria’s 2023 general elections, Zabe 2.0 remains the first, optimum, and only election monitoring system that delivers on all its promises. The app is custom-built to allow for flexibility of feature modules, and integration with the existing situation room structure.

With all eyes on the coming election, there is no better time to explore the features of such a resourceful app. As a matter of fact, it has been said that downloading the Zabe 2.0 app is the immediate next step after getting one’s PVC. “We’re very intentional about this program, bringing to bear experiences, lessons and key insights from Zabe 1.0” One of the developers said, during a recent interview.

The system rides on the most up-to-date data collection, processing and sharing technologies with new and added features to simplify election processes and enfranchise as many people as possible. There is also a resource center for voter education and information sharing to help further decentralize information acquisition, before, during, and after the electoral process. “We have incidents reporting as well as contact center for security reports” – One of the developers further explained.

With over 12 years of experience building election tools across Africa running across many elections at different levels… and with the collaboration of stakeholders in implementing this program, Khalil Halilu has promised that Zabe 2.0 will raise the bar, when it comes to election transparency in Africa.