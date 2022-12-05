Ahead of the 2023 February Presidential election, Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje’s Commissioner for Information, Hon Muhammad Garba has averred that history might repeat itself with the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu defeating Kano born former governor of the State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) like late Moshood Abiola did to Late Bashir Tofa during the 1993 presidential election.

Speaking at a function organised by Kaduna Leagues of veteran journalists, “Let’s Talk Nigeria,” which was held in Kaduna in partnership with Arewa House and Hamdala Hotel, Garba, a former National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), said politics is not cast on stone adding that anything can happen.

When asked on the chances of the presidential candidate of his party, the APC in Kano, Garba said: “ I know the former governor of the State is also going to be on the ballot but history can repeat itself again in Kano because late Moshood Abiola of the defunct SDP defeated Kano born Late Bashir Tofa of the defunct NRC during the 1993 presidential election.

“I am confident Kano State will produce lots of votes come 2023,” Garba said, stressing that votes from Nasarawa local government of the State alone is more than the votes of the entire South East combined.”

“I am confident we will deliver Kano State to APC insha Allah. The State government will provide an enabling environment for all the candidates and anything can happen and all candidates will certainly get their share of votes depending on how the electorates perceive them”.

On why Kano State has enjoyed good security, Garba said, his Governor has provided an enabling environment for all regardless of tribe, ethnicity and religion, adding that, “Kano State with the highest population in Northern Nigeria is the most peaceful State”.

While commending the efforts of the Kaduna Leagues of veteran Journalists and assuring them of needed support, he lamented that, “it is only in Journalism that solidarity and support for the profession is not gotten.

“It is good to leave a legacy in whatever you do particularly in human development,” Garba said.

Speaking earlier, former Chairman of the Kaduna NUJ and vice Chairman of the Kaduna league of veteran Journalists, Chief Andrew Fadason, said as veteran Journalists, they are concerned about happenings in the profession and committed to providing genuine mentorship to up coming Journalists.