Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar yesterday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to unite Nigeria.

Atiku, who urged Nigerians to vote out the APC in the forthcoming election, added that it was essential to saving the country’s soul.

The PDP candidate in a message to his supporters, said PDP has a history of uniting the country, with a guarantee of shared prosperity.

“For a country to be great, it must be united and inclusive. And for a country to be united, it must possess a leadership that is ready to work through the purpose.

“The upcoming general elections in our country is a rescue mission to save the soul of the nation.

“The ruling party, APC, has taken us adrift and we are far off the course to the purpose of unity and prosperity,” he said.

According to the PDP presidential candidate, the failure of the APC is the reason he is working assiduously to ensure that the people recover Nigeria.

“Saving the soul of Nigeria must begin with denying the APC your vote in 2023. They have failed us woefully and must be punished for that.

“But it’s not enough to vote out the APC. We must coalesce into the PDP – the only viable party that has the capacity to dislodge the failed ruling party.

“When you vote for the PDP, you would have voted for a party that has a history of uniting the country, with a guarantee of shared prosperity.

“So, please permit me to admonish you, again, to continue to mobilise more support among your family, friends and colleagues that will ensure that the PDP wins in the next general elections.”

“Because, when the PDP wins, the victory is all ours” he said.