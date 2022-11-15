The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the prayer by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for God’s blessing on PDP ahead of the 2023 elections was prophetic.

The party said the prayer confirmed Tinubu’s innermost conviction that the PDP represents the hope and aspiration of majority of Nigerians for a secure, prosperous future under a united country.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said the fact that Tinubu made the prayer during what he called flopped presidential campaign flag-off of the APC in Jos, Plateau State, was a pointer that it was not a slip of tongue but a divine proclamation that the hope for Nigeria, which he harped on can only come from the opposition PDP.

“It is instructive to note that the APC Presidential Candidate had earlier in his address, admitted that Nigerians were “in distress” under his failed APC but that hope is on the way.

“Since Asiwaju Tinubu’s prophetic blessing on the PDP, our party has been receiving flurries of calls, solidarity messages and visits from key members of the APC, who believe that his prayer is a divine act of God to point the nation to the right direction.

“It is apparent that Asiwaju Tinubu was speaking under the ostensible weight of the recent revelation of his indictment for narcotic trafficking which has become a huge burden from which he cannot extricate himself and for which he has lost all moral and legitimate capacity to occupy the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This perhaps explains why Asiwaju Tinubu was incoherent and had no concrete message to Nigerians at the Flag-off of his campaign.

“It was pathetic as Nigerians watched with pity as the APC Presidential Candidate who is dazed by the intimidating credentials and popularity of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, could not articulate any solution to the myriad of problems brought upon our nation by the failed APC which he boasted of having installed and superintends over as national leader.

“Asiwaju Tinubu could not proffer any solution or idea to the challenges of insecurity, disunity, unabated killings, rising unemployment, tumbling Naira, collapsing economy with unprecedented debts of over N40 trillion arising from summersaulting macro-economic policies of his failed and corrupt APC government,” Ologunagba said.

The PDP further counseled APC to note that Nigerians were not ready to listen to a presidential candidate like Tinubu, who continues to engage in insults, vituperations and uncontrolled outburst rather than focus on issue-based campaign.

“The APC presidential candidate should be more concerned with his narcotic indictment and inconsistencies in his personal biodata of name, age, ancestry, education and record of work which Nigerians have the right to know.

“Having prayed for the PDP as the hope of the nation, Nigerians expect Asiwaju Tinubu to have the courage to admit the fact that are already in the public domain, apologise to the nation and withdraw from the race,” he stated.