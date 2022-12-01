Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Governor of Kaduna State and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has called on Nigerians to vote against any political party that does not respect religious differences.

Makarfi also urged the opposition to unite and chase out bad governance by voting massively for Atiku Abubakar for the presidency and Isa Ashiru for the governorship.

According to Makarfi, Kaduna people must work against bad leadership and hardship brought by the All Progressive Congress (APC).

This is even as he said any party that does not respect the diversities, particularly religious differences must not be allowed to rule the country or state.

Makarfi stated this when he accompanied the Kaduna State Governorship candidate, Hon Isa Ashiru to a meeting with the Christians clergy under the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Muslim Ummah and the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU).

Makarfi, who was one time the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PDP said: “You will never find Ashiru lacking in terms of equity and fairness, hence he deserves our support to reposition the state from its present polarized state.