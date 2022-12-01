Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has assured the people of Ondo state and the entire South-West region that his administration, if he is voted into office, will give priority to the issue of restructuring the country.

This is as the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu strongly demanded for the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the electronic transmission of results during the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Recall that on 23 November 2022, the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu had declared that Nigeria is not ready to deploy BVAS and independent result viewing portal (IReV) for the 2023 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayu and Atiku were speaking during the PDP presidential campaign train visit to Akure, Ondo state yesterday.

“My government, God willing, will push for the restructuring of the polity to achieve the following objectives: promote good governance, develop strategies that will enhance even development across the nation, which would ultimately benefit the people; maximise the potentials for job creation as well as expand opportunities and national harmony.”