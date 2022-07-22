The United Patriots Assembly of Nigeria (UPAN), has called for a reset of the Nigerian election debate. This is even as the group blamed the peripheral and quasi-elementary nature as part of the anti-intellectual manner responsible for skewed electoral process in the country.

The national facilitator of UPAN, Amb. Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo, therefore, called for a thought-provoking questions and the extraction of undertakings from presidential candidates backing their pledge to fixing or resolving the plethora of socioeconomic and political woes bedeviling Nigeria.

Edokpolo in a statement said, “We wish to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his resounding victory at the recently conducted presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress as well as Comrade Adams Oshiomhole (mni) on his overwhelming senatorial mandate by the Edo North Senatorial District APC.

“It is pertinent to note that while President Buhari has set unique legacies of absolute neutrality in gubernatorial election process by the Presidency; as well as being the first President to ensure the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill into the Petroleum Industry Act – thus besetting oil and gas exploration and production process from any form of illegal ambiguities.

“The incoming Presidency must undertake to reform Nigeria’s solid mineral sector with same vigor of constructional and governmental framework in the extractive and production subdivisions across the states of Nigeria.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nothing to prove about his unrivaled democratic credentials in leadership audacity, policies and institutions-building dexterity, as well as democratic culture and tenacity – by any undistorted assessment evolution of his partisan political experiments over the last three decades.”