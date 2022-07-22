Sex for Grades or sexual molestation within the educational sector is gradually becoming a prevalent scourge and slipping beyond control.

Consequently, Xender Modeling Agency in collaboration with Association of Nigerian Female Students, Nigerian Universities Nursing Students Association & Yoruba Students Council Of Nigeria, are set to install a Queen Of Nigerian Institutions not just a queen but a Queen who will stand up as a beacon of hope and voice to the voiceless in Nigerian universities, and fight against sexual exploitation of vulnerable young ladies within the tertiary educational sector.

This event will feature runway show by the contestants from different institutions, campuses and female Dropouts, cultural display, talent display, speeches, dance, food and entertainment.

Xender Modeling Agency is an organization that aspires to be the voice, nationally, for the drive towards the prevention and eradication of sexual exploitation of vulnerable young girls and ladies within the tertiary educational sector.

It’s an event that will be hosted by top dignitaries including Alhaji Sarki Ado and Enyi Dibueze Ikwueme.

Howbeit sponsored by State Ministry Of FCT through the office of Mrs Grace Adayilo (Mama Africa), Director Of Gender FCT and powered by Future Access Global Ltd

Special guests of honour include Minister of Women Affairs, Hon Mrs Pauline Tallen, FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, His Eminence John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan, Emeritus Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Project Ambassador, Actress Rita Edochie, and many prominent personalities.

The event will take place on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Nicon Luxury Conference Hall, Area 11 Abuja by 5pm for Red carpet.

The project is driven by the potential and capacity of an empowered Nigerian woman and the belief that young ladies are strong change influencers within Nigerian Institutions to drive positive change amongst young womenfolk, towards the rebranding of Nigerian institutions, and any issue confronting womanhood, humanitarian services and social events.

This project looks out to be the biggest and most anticipated pageant event of the year, better, more encouraging and rigorous to produce a more refined queen, an image maker of Nigerian Institutions, grab your fast tickets, Regular-5k, Economy -20k, Destiny table of Two-50k, VIP table of three-100k, VVIP table of four-200k, SVIP table of Six-500k A night at Nicon Luxury hotel and Dinner with the Queen.

Online tickets are available Or at Novare Central Mall Wuse Zone 5 Or Nicon luxury Hotel ABUJA Or Xender Modeling Agency hotlines at 08064095688 Its gonna be a thrilled event and a worth your time.

The project team is composed, focused time proven and resourceful event and marketing professional. Since inception the Company has effectively promoted social development through entertainment, bringing about meaningful development to youth in Nigeria.