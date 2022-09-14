Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has said if elected governor in 2023, his administration will transform the state.

Abe, who stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the SDP Non-indigenes Executives in Port Harcourt, said the new society will be based on justice, fairness, equal opportunity, progress and prosperity.

He said, “Utility is your right to participation and citizenship. So, for those of you who have invested so much in Rivers State, you have built your hopes here, you have brought up your children here, in fact, some of the young ones that are growing up, they don’t know anywhere else apart from here.

“So please, be rest assured as soon as you have taken this decision and you have implemented it next year, all these things will change.

“We will build a new society, based on justice, fairness, equal opportunity, progress and prosperity. I don’t regard creating markets for Rivers people as doing a favour to any particular community.

“If we have an international market in Rivers State, that is not a favour to the Igbo people, that is the economic advancement of Rivers State, because the market will generate revenues for Rivers State.”