All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has declared that immediate-past minister of transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, attracted no fewer than 18 federal government projects and programmes to the state while serving as minister. It said this is contrary to the claims by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, APC acting state publicity secretary, Darlington Nwauju, said it was a blackmail for Wike to describe his successor in office as a total failure to the people.

Nwauju said: “Ours is to present facts and figures. We are not going to engage in rhetorics, we are not going to try to be politically correct. We are going straight to the fact, straight to the point and straight to our own version of the story.

“We are students of history and we are all Rivers people. So, we know who is who. Yesterday (Monday), the Executive Governor of Rivers State made some remarks on the leader of APC in Rivers State. Our duty is simple, not to debunk per say, but to lay bare the facts.

“We are interested in the fact that he said our leader, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is a failure and did not attract anything as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Rivers State.

“Number One, Minister Amaechi was appointed into the Federal Executive Council by President Muhammadu Buhari. I have never heard of any minister who was appointed into cabinet to serve his state but to represent that state.

“So, Minister Amaechi, as he then was, represented Rivers State in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari where he was minister for the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not Rivers State.”