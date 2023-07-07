2023 WWC: First Senior World Cup Appearance Excites Abiodun

Deborah Abiodun has said making her first appearance at the FIFA senior women’s World Cup is still like a dream.

Abiodun made the Super Falcons final squad for this year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Just last year the 19-year-old midfielder featured for the Falconets squad that got to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup.

Expressing her delight Abiodun wrote on Twitter:“Impossibility is nothing! Still feels like a dream to me heading to my first senior FIFA Women’s World Cup with Nigeria.”

The Super Falcons are in Group B with Australia, Canada and debutant Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile, 21 players are currently in Gold Coast, Australia, for the Falcons training preparations for the tournament.