Olajengbesi Hails Quality Of Osun Commissioner, Adviser-Nominees

Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has described as outstanding and stellar, the quality of nominees put forward for appointment as Commissioners and Special Advisers by Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

In a statement on Friday, Olajengbesi, who is also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and a grassroot politician in Osun State, said with the right team of technocrats carefully handpicked by the governor, the steady progress and geometric development of the people of Osun State was certain.

Olajengbesi, a Managing Partner at Abuja-based law firm, Law Corridor, tasked the appointees to work harmoniously with Senator Adeleke for the progressive development and growth of the state.

“Congratulations are in order to the appointees of Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke. The quality of men and women in the list is admirable. These are people of distinct repute willing and ready to serve our state with their expertise. There can’t be a more better team as this to work with Mr Governor for the betterment of the state,” he said.

LEADERSHIP reports that Senator Adeleke had sent a list of 25 commissioner-nominees and 25 special adviser-nominees to the Osun State House of Assembly. The Osun State House of Assembly subsequently announced the names of the nominees as forwarded to the Assembly by the Governor.

The Speaker of the Osun Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, read the governor’s letter containing the nominees to members of the House of Assembly at plenary on Friday, July 7, 2023.