Abuja Journalists, Others Kick-off Football Tournament, August 3

The Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT council has concluded plans to hold a 3-day football tournament between media practitioners, government organisations and security agencies in the FCT.

Chairman of the chapel, Comrade Jide Oyekunle told journalists about the development in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday.

According to him the tournament is scheduled to hold from Thursday 3rd through Saturday 5th of August 2023 at 10:00 am each day in Abuja.

Comrade Oyekunle explained that the 3-day tournament was to strengthen friendly relationships among the participating organizations in the interest of the country.

The participating teams include the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Police Force, Federal High Court, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC ).

Others are the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Orientation Agency (NOA ), Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) and Nigeria Union of Journalists FCT Correspondents Chapel.