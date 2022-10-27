The governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Leyii Kwanee, has declared that the party was strong enough to defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties in the state in the 2023 governorship election.

Kwanee, who is a former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, made the declaration while speaking on a live radio programme monitored in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He stated that the party has structures in all the 23 local government areas of the state, adding that ZLP will join forces with non-governmental organizations to change the state of affairs in the state.

The ZLP governorship hopeful said: “You know I have been in this political journey for the past 20 years or thereabout so I cannot jump into anything if I am not sure if has solid foundation. So, I can assure you that Zenith Labour Party has structures in the 23 local government areas of the state.

“Not just that before we came on board, we also did some works with other non-governmental organizations that are also coming on board to join forces with us in order to liberate Rivers State from the present state of affairs.

“As for Zenith Labour Party, we are strong, we are on ground and by God’s grace, Zenith Labour Party will win the governorship election in 2023.”

Kwanee also revealed that the leadership of the party mooted the the idea of changing its name but later dropped the idea due to wise counselling, pointing out that voters could be confused when voting because the party is the last on the ballot paper.

He said: “We mooted the initial plan of changing the name but based on wise counselling that we are almost approaching the election year, we have to go back on that arrangement.

“On the issue of confusing voters about the choice of Zenith Labour Party and Labour Party, I don’t think there will be any confusion because as it stands now, Zenith Labour Party is the last party at the bottom of the ballot.”