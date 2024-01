*(All times in GMT)*

*Group Stage*

– Jan 13, Saturday:

Group A:

Ivory Coast vs. Guinea-Bissau at 20:00

(Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara Stadium)

Jan 14, Sunday:

Group A:

Nigeria vs. Equatorial Guinea at 1400

(Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara)

Group B:

Egypt vs. Mozambique at 1700,

(Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium)

Ghana vs. Cape Verde at 2000

(Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium)

Jan 15, Monday:

Group C:

Senegal (holders) vs. Gambia at 1400,

(both Yamoussoukro)

Cameroon vs. Guinea at 1700

( Yamoussoukro)

Group D: Algeria vs. Angola at 2000

(Bouake)

Jan 16, Tuesday:

Group D:

Burkina Faso vs. Mauritania at 1400 (Bouake)

Group E:

Tunisia vs. Namibia at 1700 ( Korhogo)

Mali vs. South Africa at 2000 ( Korhogo)

Jan 17, Wednesday:

Group F: Morocco vs. Tanzania at 1700 (San Pedro)

Democratic Republic of Congo vs. Zambia at 2000 ( San Pedro)

Jan 18, Thursday:

Group A:

Equatorial Guinea vs. Guinea-Bissau at 1400 (Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara)

Ivory Coast vs. Nigeria at 1700 ( Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara)

Group B:

Egypt vs. Ghana at 2000 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny)

Jan 19, Friday:

Group B:

Cape Verde vs. Mozambique at 1400 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny)

Group C:

Senegal vs. Cameroon at 1700, (Yamoussoukro)

Guinea vs. Gambia at 2000 (both Yamoussoukro)

Jan 20, Saturday:

Group D:

Algeria vs. Burkina Faso at 1400 ( Bouake)

Mauritania vs. Angola at 1700 (Bouake)

Group E:

Tunisia vs. Mali at 2000 (Korhogo)

Jan 21, Sunday:

Group F:

Morocco vs. DR Congo at 1400 ( San Pedro)

Zambia vs. Tanzania at 1700 ( San Pedro)

Group E:

South Africa vs. Namibia at 2000 (Korhogo)

Jan 22, Monday:

Group A:

Equatorial Guinea vs. Ivory Coast at 1700 (Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara),

Guinea-Bissau vs. Nigeria at 1700 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny)

Group B:

Cape Verde vs. Egypt at 2000 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny), Mozambique vs. Ghana at 2000 (Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara)

Jan 23, Tuesday:

Group C:

Guinea vs. Senegal at 1700 (Yamoussoukro),

Gambia vs. Cameroon at 1700 (Bouake)

Group D:

Angola vs. Burkina Faso at 2000 (Yamoussoukro),

Mauritania vs. Algeria at 2000 (Bouake)

Jan 24, Wednesday:

Group E:

South Africa vs. Tunisia at 1700 (Korhogo)

Namibia vs. Mali at 1700 (San Pedro)

Group F:

Tanzania vs. DR Congo at 2000 (Korhogo)

Zambia vs. Morocco at 2000 (San Pedro)

*Last 16*

Jan 27, Saturday:

– (1) 1st D vs. 3rd B/E/F at 1700 (Bouake)

– (2) 2nd A vs. 2nd C at 2000 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny)

– Jan 28, Sunday:

– (3) 1st A vs. 3rd C/D/E at 1700 (Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara)

– (4) 2nd B vs. 2nd F at 2000 (San Pedro)

– Jan 29, Monday:

– (5) 1st B vs. 3rd A/C/D at 1700 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny)

– (6) 1st C vs. 3rd A/B/F at 2000 (Yamoussoukro)

– Jan 30, Tuesday:

– (7) 1st E vs. 2nd D at 1700 (Korhogo)

– (8) 1st F vs. 2nd E at 2000 (San Pedro)

*Quarter-finals*

– Feb 2, Friday:

– (1) Winners 2 vs. Winners 1 at 1700 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny)

– (2) Winners 4 vs. Winners 3 at 2000 (Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara)

– Feb 3, Saturday:

– (3) Winners 7 vs. Winners 6 at 1700 (Bouake)

– (4) Winners 5 vs. Winners 8 at 2000 (Yamoussoukro)

*Semi-finals*

– Feb 7, Wednesday:

– Winners 1 vs. Winners 4 at 1700 (Bouake)

– Winners 3 vs. Winners 2 at 2000 (Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara)

*3rd Place*

– Feb 10, Saturday:

– Losing semi-finalists at 2000 (Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny)

*Final*

– Feb 11, Sunday:

– Winning semi-finalists at 2000 (Abidjan, Alassane Ouattara)