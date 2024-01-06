The former Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is poised to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State come 2025.

Ngige, a former governor of Anambra, made these remarks on Saturday during a gathering at his home in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area. The event was organised for the distribution of palliatives to party members, persons with disabilities, and the elderly.

Acknowledging the existence of two factions within the APC in the state, Ngige expressed confidence that the party would triumph in the 2025 governorship election, assuring that disagreements among members would be reconciled before the election.

“Indeed, there are two factions in the state’s APC. I won’t deny that. I am both the father and the face of APC in Anambra. I am aware that there have been new members who joined us since 2021. The party is like a church; it welcomes newcomers seeking salvation or supporting the current government.”

“However, the challenge is the reluctance of the new members to recognize the efforts of old party members who have toiled for the party since the days of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) through various transitions to finally becoming the APC.”

Ngige stressed the need to resolve internal disputes, stating that the party’s leadership, both at the government and party levels, comprises experienced politicians who understand political intricacies.

He stressed that victory would demand extensive effort and warned against manipulating election outcomes, stating that such practices were obsolete.

“I remain hopeful and optimistic. If one lacks optimism in life, suicide might seem the only option. I am confident that by 2025, we will put our house in order. We must exhibit tolerance, especially towards new members, and guide them toward understanding our party’s principles.”

Ngige mentioned that he was currently on a sabbatical and resting, indicating that by May 2025, he would decide on his next course of action.

In an earlier address, Chief George Moghalu, a former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) and an APC stalwart in Anambra, cautioned against imposing candidates for the 2025 governorship election. He urged new party members to align themselves with due processes to ensure the party’s success in determining the successor to Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The distribution of palliatives, which included bags of rice and tubers of yam, was reported by the News Agency of Nigeria

(NAN).