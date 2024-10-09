The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has asserted that it does not owe Private Tour Operators (PTO) N17 billion from the 2024 Hajj caution deposit of N25m each paid by 110 companies registered for the 2024 Hajj.

NAHCON’s commissioner of operations, Prince Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi, clarified while presiding over a virtual meeting with the PTOs, during which he relayed new developments from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the commission’s decisions.

Recall that the Association for Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHOUN) had threatened to sue NAHCON if it fails to refund over N17bn due to its members.

AHOUN President Abdullateef Ekundayo Yusuf issued the threat while addressing a press conference in Abuja recently, alleging that NAHCON has, over the years, kept mum on funds of its members, including refunds for caution deposits, unused visas, excess payments, and Umrah deposits, among others, which he said the commission is holding on to without saying whether it will ever pay it back.

However, contrary to AHUON‘s claims, Prince Elegushi explained that the Commission received only N2 billion, 750 million from 110 companies registered for the 2024 Hajj—including a rollover of N1 billion, 250 million from the previous year.

From the amount, he said: “30 companies requested refunds amounting to N750m, which has been paid. The balance still in the custody of the Commission accruing to undecided PTOs is N750m.“

The NAHCON‘s commissioner operations, in a statement signed by assistant director of public affairs Fatima Sanda Usara, NAHCON, also informed the private tour operators that the new leadership of the commission had approved the option of honouring Bank Guarantee as payment of N40 million—caution Deposit for the 2025 Hajj.

Given the above, he said, any operator who wishes to pay through a Bank Guarantee but has already made a cash deposit is invited to request collection of the earlier deposit to present the Bank Guarantee. He added that the registration deadline has been extended to 11:59 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2024, to accommodate registration through the Bank Guarantee or cash deposit.

Prince Elegushi advised that due to time and procedural constraints, members wishing to take the Bank Guarantee option can raise a Bank Draft of the Caution Deposit amount and retrieve it after the Bank Guarantee is ready. The retrieval can be done even after the registration deadline. The Commissioner expressed concern over time limitation as a reason for the advice.