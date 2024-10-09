The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) in collaboration with National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Minna Operations Office , recently gave an update on flooding in the state.

Because of rain- fall patterns this year, NIMET has placed Niger State among the first line states of the Federation that will be affected by flood caused by heavy rains. However, besides this location of the four dams: Kainji, Jebba, Shiroro and Zungeru has further worsened the situation.

Director general, NSEMA, Abdullahi Baba Arah said they gave communities early sign warnings through enlightenment campaigns, but added that “Since the rains started, floods occasioned by the overflowing of the various dams in the state and blocking of the waterways with refuse dumps have been in line with the NIMET predictions.”

“We are still expecting more rains, and therefore, flooding may still be with us, which is why we should not let down our guards.”

He said this year’s flood report so far indicated that 529 communities in 19 out of the 25 local governments areas in the state have been affected.

The local government areas affected are : Mokwa, Katcha Lavun, Lapai-, Agaie, Shiroro, Munya, Gbako, and Kontagora.Bosso, Edati, Agwara Magama, Bida, Mashegu, Borgu Gurara, Suleja, and Rijau.

The director general, NSEMA confirming the fatalities said “Sadly, we have lost 11 people to the flood, 5 in Mokwa 2 each in Shiroro and Munya , and 1 each in Katcha and Rijau ”

In addition, 246 school infrastructure have been washed away, creating accommodation problems for pupils and students and their teachers.

Baba Arah also confirmed that “We can also report that as of September, this year, 18 bridges and 80 culverts have been destroyed by floods, causing communication problems for people in the affected areas ”

The state may also be facing serious food shortages because of the flood because from the report of NSEMA 118,692 hectares of farmlands, some of which had crops ready for harvests as Over I600 fish ponds were also washed away.

A villager in Mokwa Mohammed Gbogifu from Mokwa one of the areas worst hit by flood said they are in serious crisis as water has taken over their area.

Also, Umar kpacita from Same Mokwa said all the areas around Muregi area were affected, saying “our farmlands and property were taken over by flood, we are homeless and our farmlands submerged we are hopeless except government come to our help”

The Director General SEMA said Niger State Government has approved immediate procurement of food and non food items even as the agency has reached out to stakeholders, donor organisations and international partners for interventions.