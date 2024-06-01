The 2024 Nigeria Rugby League Season is set to commence in June as both conferences have been lined up for the new season.

The General Manager Issa Lawal Saulawa of the Nigeria Rugby League made this announcement stating that the kick-off is June 24.

“The 2024 season will feature robust competitions in both the Northern and Southern conferences.

“The Southern Conference is set to kick off on June 24, with over five teams participating.

“Each of these teams will field squads in the men’s, women’s, and Under-19 categories, underscoring our commitment to inclusive growth and development across all levels of the sport.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that both regions provide thrilling and competitive rugby experiences.

“Furthermore, the simultaneous participation of men, women, and Under-19 teams is a monumental boost for developing rugby league throughout Nigeria.

“This integrated approach will pave the way for establishing a university and school leagues, which are integral to our plans for grassroots development”, he said in a statement.