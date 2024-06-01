Performing Musicians Employers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has unveiled its official website in Abuja.

The website unveiling was the highlight of the activities marking the association’s Interactive Congress at the Blake Resort in Abuja on May 28, 2024.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend, the association’s official and reggae musician Sannie Nwosu (aka Santa Done) urged members to explore the website which encapsulates the benefits registered members of the association will enjoy.

Meantime, in his keynote address, PMAN Governor FCT, Sydney Jack urged members to obtain the association’s identity card to aid easy identification and intervention during emergency situations.

Decisions at the congress include the association’s collaboration with media, and professional bodies as a means of promoting the works of its musicians.