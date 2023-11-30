Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed January 15 to February 26, 2024 for the sale of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application document.

Meanwhile, March 7, 2024, has been slated for the 2024 mock-UTME while the main examination will hold from 19th to 29th April, 2024.

The decisions were taken from the recommendations emanating from a two-day information technology (IT) and management retreat held between 26th and 28th, November, 2023.

According to a press statement by the JAMB public communication advisor (PAC), Dr Fabian Benjamin, candidates are expected to print their examination slips from April 10, 2024.

The statement, issued yesterday, enjoined the candidates to take note of these dates and other advisories issued by the board in relation to the administration of the examination.

“They are also to visit the board’s website @www.jamb gov. ng for any other information,” it said.