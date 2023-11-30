Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has raised concerns about the disregard for the rule of law and ongoing litigation involving the removal of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume as the non-executive chairman of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

While expressing the imperative nature of upholding the rule of law, national coordinator, HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, while addressing newsmen yesterday highlighted the questionable timing of the appointments by the federal government amidst a legal dispute over Senator Ararume’s removal.

“We wish to cite a Federal High Court ruling in Ararume’s favour, declaring his removal wrongful and ordering reinstatement, along with damages of N5 billion,” he said.

He said the violation of the ‘subjudice’ doctrine, prohibiting interference with ongoing court cases, and the undermining of judicial authority through the appointments despite the court’s decision.

Onwubiko also referenced legal precedents and stressed the importance of respecting judicial processes.

He underscored the impact on democratic principles, warning against the erosion of trust in institutions when court decisions are disregarded by those in power.

“The potential implications on foreign investments due to such actions were also highlighted, stressing the need for transparency and adherence to the rule of law,” he said.