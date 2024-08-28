Captain William Ekong, wing-back Olaoluwa Aina and forwards Victor Osimhen and Taiwo Awoniyi are back in the Super Eagles’ nest, for next month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

This year’s AFCON’s Man-of-the-Competition, Ekong, was discountenanced for the Matchdays 3 and 4 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying race in June as he was recovering from injury, while Aina, Awoniyi and reigning Africa Player of the Year Victor Osimhen were out injured altogether.

There are three goalkeepers, including AFCON 2023 star, Stanley Nwabali, seven defenders, six midfielders and seven forwards.

Bendel Insurance safe hands Amas Obasogie also returns, just as South Africa-based defender Olisa Ndah, and Taiwo Awoniyi, who has not been called since the 1-1 draw with Lesotho in Uyo on Matchday 1 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in November last year.

The Super Eagles go up against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday, 7th September, before flying to Kigali to take on the Amavubi at the Amahoro Stadium on Tuesday, 10th September.

All the players are expected to report in Uyo on Monday, 2nd September.

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Udinese FC, Italy); Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance FC)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood FC, Saudi Arabia); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce SK, Turkey); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa); Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista FC, Portugal); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio FC. Italy); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla FC, Spain); Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta FC, Italy); Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest, England)