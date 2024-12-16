Ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s presentation of the 2025 budget to the National Assembly on Tuesday,

the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen has assured that lawmakers were ready to intervene and assist where they can for the development of the country.

Abbas gave this assurance while addressing executive members of the Zaria Educational and Development Association (ZEDA) in Zaria at the weekend.

The Speaker, who is the member representing Zaria federal constituency of Kaduna state, emphasised the significance of the

2025 budget and called on ZEDA to identify their needs and priorities.

“This is the time to let us know what you require, particularly now that the budget is on its way. We are ready to intervene and assist where we can,” he noted.

Abbas announced the establishment of four new institutions in Zaria, including a Federal College of Education, state-of-the-art College of Health Sciences, National Open University campus, and College of Legal Studies.

He said these institutions will not only enhance Zaria’s educational infrastructure but also provide critical resources for the region, adding that 116 primary and secondary schools are currently under renovation while there are plans for further upgrades.

“Zaria is not known for commerce or industry, but for education. This is the place where we need to focus on strengthening and expanding our educational infrastructure. The groundbreaking ceremonies for these institutions will take place tomorrow afternoon, with the public invited to witness the historic event.

“I appreciate you all for the opportunity to contribute to the development of Zaria’s educational sector and a call for continued collaboration to ensure its success.

We are committed to making Zaria a center of educational excellence,” he stated, wishing blessings upon all those in attendance,” the former don at the Kaduna State University said.

Abbas, who also inspected projects in his Zaria constituency, said so far, a lot of projects beginning from 2023 supplementary budget to 2024 were ongoing.

“You know we have two budgets. All of them contain some elements of projects from various constituencies. And this is the very first time that I have come in more than one year to inspect all the work that has been done.

“I think what I have seen is quite commendable. The contractors that mobilize for various projects, particularly projects have done very, very well. Because of time constraints, of course, what we have seen is not even up to 10% of the projects that we have on the ground. But from the little I have seen, I think they are doing well.

“If you look at the range of projects that we have from school renovations, constructions of hospitals, constructions of schools, road networks, bridges, markets, and what have you, it captures almost all aspects of human endeavor,” he said.