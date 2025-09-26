The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has said the 2025 Igbo Day celebration will be used to honour the memory of late Igbo patriots.

Advertisement

The national publicity secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ezechi Chukwu, said the event will capture the essence of Igbo unity, remembrance and resilience.

The 2025 Igbo Day is scheduled to hold in Awka, Anambra State, on Sunday 28 and Monday 29 September 2025, with the theme, “Onye Aghana Nwanne Ya” (Be your brother’s keeper).

Advertisement

Senator Ned Nwoko will serve as chairman of the ocassion, while President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator Azuta Mbata, is the chief host. Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, is the host governor.

According to the Ohanaeze spokesman, Chukwu, “Igbo Day remains a solemn and sacred occasion in the Igbo national calendar.

It is a moment for collective reflection, honoring above all the memory of late Igbo patriots and heroes whose sacrifice continues to inspire the spirit of unity, justice and peace among Ndigbo.

“This annual event gathers Igbo sons and daughters from across the globe in a shared dedication to the values of love, solidarity, and the progress of Alaigbo,” he said.

He added that a Thanksgiving Service will be held simultaneously across various churches in Igbo land on Sunday, September 28, 2025

While he noted that the public lecture would be thought-provoking featuring eminent scholars, cultural leaders and stakeholders.

“It would be accompanied by prayers, tributes, and performances showcasing Igbo heritage,” he said.