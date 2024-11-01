President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reassured Nigeria’s team of full government support as they prepare to compete in the Invictus Games, set to take place next year in Vancouver, Canada.

Hon. Mohammed Abba Isa, senior special assistant to the President on special needs and equal opportunities, delivered his principal’s pledge to the team during a sports training week organized by the Africa Unconquered Foundation (AUF) in Abuja.

He said President Tinubu’s administration remains deeply committed to inclusivity and to supporting servicemen and women who inspire the nation with their bravery and resilience.

According to him, the recent visit of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to Nigeria underscoring the country’s support for the Invictus Games.

Prince Harry’s initiative to establish the Invictus Games offers a space where wounded and injured military personnel can experience healing and achievement through sports.

“Their visit shone a light on Nigeria’s dedication to the Invictus Games, reflecting the spirit of our servicemen and women,” Isa stated.

“President Tinubu’s administration is firmly committed to supporting our athletes, ensuring they receive the resources they need, and celebrating their journey to success.”

Derrick Cobbinah, CEO and co-founder of the Africa Unconquered Foundation, explained the importance of the Invictus Games training week, saying the foundation’s mission is to support the sports recovery journey of wounded, injured, and serving military personnel across Africa, including Nigeria.

“This week, we are training 22 injured soldiers, preparing them for the Invictus Games next year in Vancouver, Canada. It’s an opportunity for Nigeria to showcase its strength on the world stage, competing alongside other nations.”

Cobbinah emphasized that the Invictus Games concept has a profound impact on participants, especially those who have fought in challenging conditions, such as combating Boko Haram.

“For many soldiers who have faced trauma and physical injuries, the Games offer renewed hope and empowerment.

“For some, these events have restored a sense of purpose, camaraderie, and unity—something invaluable as they rebuild from their injuries,” he said.