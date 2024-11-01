Stakeholders in the sports sector in Kogi State have demanded the immediate dissolution of the board of the state’s Handball Association led by Jibril Saidu, stressing that it has become urgent to save the state from further decline.

The stakeholders led by Moses Balogun, Coordinator of Kogi state Handball Progressive Forum made this demand in a statement even as they recommended that a new board of the state’s Handball Association to be chaired by Mr. Okpanachi Mark Ogah be constituted.

The Forum stated that Kogi state which was once the pride of Nigerian handball with many laurels to its name has steadily declined in recent years due to neglect and incompetence.

“Consequently, as stakeholders of Kogi state handball who are major key players, officials and administrators of handball in Kogi state and Nigeria as a whole have resolved on a common ground towards achieving a better and more all-inclusive leadership with team spirit and objective of purpose that will position handball in Kogi state better than where it is now with the following resolution.

“The present board of Kogi state Handball Association under Mr. Jibril Saidu should be dissolved with immediate effect; a new board should be constituted immediately and members must cut across various geopolitical zones in Kogi state,”the statement said.

The group also resolved that going forward members of the association must have played handball for Kogi state at one point in time or contributed towards handball development in the state.

It said further that association members must have capacity for funding and sponsorship drive for handball activities in Kogi state amid other factors that are deemed necessary for the growth and development of handball in Kogi state.

“In conclusion, we have equally and unanimously agreed that Mr. Okpanachi Mark Ogah be the Chairman of the Association of Kogi state Handball with other prominent handball family stakeholders as members. Okpanachi Mark Ogah has the capacity to lead as he is a known leader with capacity of inestimable value and within two years, the lost glory of handball in Kogi State will be restored,” the statement added.