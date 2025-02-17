Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has made a powerful call to action at the 2025 Munich Security Conference, advocating for gender equity and inclusive governance in global peace and security.

Speaking alongside global leaders like the President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, and former Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, Sen Akpoti-Uduaghan brought a unique African perspective to the conversation.

In a statement issued by her chief press secretary, Israel Arogbonlo, she highlighted the struggles and triumphs of women in politics and decision-making in Nigeria and beyond.

The discussion focused on the increasing challenges women face in leadership, the resurgence of gender-based discrimination, and women’s role in peacebuilding efforts worldwide.

The Kogi lawmaker emphasised the need to break systemic barriers that hinder women’s participation in leadership and to strengthen policies that protect women from political violence and discrimination.

“The backlash against gender inclusivity in politics and security is not just a setback for women; it is a setback for global development. The world must move beyond rhetoric and take concrete actions to ensure that women are not just included in peace and security discussions but are given equal opportunities to lead and influence policies,” Sen Akpoti-Uduaghan stated.

The senator’s participation at the MSC 2025 reinforces her growing influence as a champion for women’s rights, governance reforms, and inclusive security policies. Her advocacy aligns with global efforts to counter gender regression and ensure that women remain at the forefront of decision-making in peace and security matters.

As the MSC concluded, the consensus among panellists and global delegates was clear: a collective and sustained effort is needed to counteract gender backlash and empower women to shape the future of global peace and security.

The senator’s powerful contributions at the MSC 2025 reaffirm her position as a transformative leader in Nigeria and on the global stage.