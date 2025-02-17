Africa is positioning itself at the forefront of the global artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, with Peter Folajimi Buraimoh, the self-proclaimed “Grandmaster of AI in Africa,” leading the charge.

Buraimoh, the chief Grandmaster of Artificial Intelligence and founder of the African Cyberspace & AI Ecosystem Taskforce (ACAET) has reaffirmed his commitment to making Africa a global technology leader.

He made this declaration at the World AI Cannes Festival 2025, held over the weekend.

Speaking at the event, Buraimoh emphasised the role of AI in transforming the continent’s digital landscape.

“The world defines you by what you call yourself. I stand as the Grandmaster of AI in Africa—not just as a title, but as a responsibility to lead our continent into the future,” he said.

ISI (Individual Systematic Identification) is at the heart of his vision, a pioneering AI-driven system designed to revolutionise digital identity, enhance financial inclusion, and streamline governance across Africa.

The festival, which brought together some of the brightest minds in AI, featured keynotes by Clara Chappaz, France’s minister delegate for AI and the digital economy, and Gilles Roth, Luxembourg’s minister of finance.

Through ISI, ACAET, and the African AI Network (AAN), Buraimoh envisions a future where AI catalyses economic empowerment and job creation. His initiatives focus on:

With increasing global interest in Africa’s technological potential, Buraimoh believes the continent is on the brink of a major digital transformation.

“The journey has only just begun!” he said, expressing confidence that Africa’s AI revolution will continue to gain momentum.