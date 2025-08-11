Kano Pillars Basketball Club has been drawn against arch-rivals Gombe Bulls, Bauchi Nets, and Plateau Peaks in Group B of the Savannah Conference for the 2025 Nigeria Premier Basketball League (NPBL) season, which is slated for 25th August.

An official communiqué jointly signed by league chairman Babatunde Ogunade and Amina O. Amanchi, secretary-general of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), confirmed that action in the 2025 NBPL will run from 28th August to 16th November.

The 2025 NBPL is divided into four phases: Group, Inter-Group, Playoffs, and Final Four. The sixteen participating teams have been divided into four groups of four teams each, across both the Savannah and Atlantic Conferences (two groups per conference), with matches set to be held at venues yet to be announced.

Still, in the Savannah Conference, Nile University, Nigeria Customs, Gboko City Chiefs, and Correctional Service will compete in Group A.

Defending champions Rivers Hoopers will face Delta Force, Oluyole Warriors, and Kwara Falcons in Group B of the Atlantic Conference, while Group A includes Comets, Police Batons, Lagos Legends, and Hoops & Read.

Each team is scheduled to play six matches against the other three teams during the Group stage (on a home and away basis), with the top eight teams (four from each Group) advancing to the Inter-Group Stage at a central venue. During this stage, each team will compete in seven matches (one against each of the other teams).

The top four teams from each conference (a total of eight teams) will then qualify for the Playoffs Round, which will be conducted in a knockout format.

The Final Four teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the team that accumulates the highest points total being crowned the 2025 NBPL Champions.

It is worth noting that Rivers Hoopers secured their sixth league title by defeating Hoops & Read 71-54 in the playoff final of the 2024 NBPL season last November, and they will be aiming to retain their crown for the third consecutive year.