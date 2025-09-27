Flying Eagles head coach, Aliyu Zubairu, is optimistic of a good outing at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The West Africans wrapped up their preparations for the competition with a 3-1 victory over Australia in a friendly on Tuesday.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Chile in their first friendly last week.

The Flying Eagles arrived in the city of Talca on Thursday night after a 12-day camping in Santiago.

Zubairu said the friendlies have put the team in a good position to compete very well at the World Cup.

“In the two matches we played here, the results were not even the most important thing. What mattered to us was identifying our deficiencies and working on them,” he told the team’s media officer.

The biennial competition will start in Chile on Saturday(Today).

Nigeria will face Norway in their opening fixture in Talca next Monday.