Nigeria got early medal signs at the 2025 World Athletics Championships (WAC) in Tokyo, Japan, as Chukwuebuka Enekwechi seals a slot at the shot put final.

Enekwechi delivered two outstanding throws of 20.83 m, qualifying 5th in Group A and 7th overall.

With a showdown like this, Chukwuebuka was gradually cementing his spot among established world throwers. This performance records his third final at a global championship.

Chukwuebuka currently holds the Nigerian and African records in shot put after making a 22.10 m throw on July 5, 2025, to set an African record.

His opponents in the final include Tom Walsh of New Zealand (21.74 m), Adrian Piperi of the USA (21.47 m), Ryan Crouser of the USA (21.37 m), and Italy’s Leonardo Fabbri (20.95 m).

Others in the final include Scott Lincoln (GBR), Wictor Petersson (SWE), Josh Awotunde (USA), Uziel Muñoz (MEX), Tomáš Staněk (CZE), Marcus Thomsen (NOR), and Konrad Bukowiecki (POL).