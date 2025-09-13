Members of the Kebbi State Caucus in the National Assembly, on Friday, called for the arrest and prosecution of the immediate-past Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, over alleged breach of public peace in the State.

Speaking on behalf of the Caucus during a press briefing held in Abuja, Senator representing Kebbi Central, Senator Adamu Aliero, who responded to the petition dated September 10, 2025, authored by Malami against Governor Nasir Idris, pledged support for the governor on his tireless efforts to maintain law and order in the State.

Senator Aliero who was flanked by two other Senators and members of the House of Representatives from Kebbi State, said: “The attention of the Kebbi State APC National Assembly Caucus has been drawn to a petition authored by the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, dated 10th September 2025, in which he alleged that His Excellency, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu), Governor of Kebbi State and other political actors are involved in importation of political thugs, foreign mercenaries and clandestine arms deals in the state.

“We wish to categorically state that these allegations are false, unfounded and politically motivated. They represent a desperate attempt by Mr. Malami, now leader of an imaginary opposition party in Kebbi State, to undermine the peace, progress and stability that our people currently enjoy under the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris.

“Ironically, it is on record that during Malami’s recent condolence visit to Birnin Kebbi, he hired thugs from Sokoto, Koko and Rara to accompany him into the state capital. These thugs, under his watch, attacked the APC State Secretariat with stones while chanting ‘One te Term’ against the governor.

“Their actions led to violent clashes with APC supporters — an unprecedented development in Kebbi politics, which has always been known for its peaceful nature and culture of mutual respect. This incident alone speaks volumes about who is truly attempting to sow chaos and disrupt the peace of our state.

“At no time has the Kebbi State Government, nor the APC family, been involved in clandestine activities or linked with terrorist groups, as mischievously signed personally by the former Chief Law Officer of the Federation and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“Kebbi remains one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria today, owing to deliberate investments in security, collaboration with security agencies and the overwhelming support of our patriotic citizens. It is important to note that the state governor has demonstrated great capacity and performance in the Security sector above all expectations and this is responsible for the Peace that the state has enjoyed compared to other states since the Governors assumption of Office

“We call on Nigerians to see Malami’s petition for what it truly is — a smear campaign laced with dangerous rhetoric intended to incite fear and distract from his dwindling political relevance. Resorting to alarmist narratives and unverified claims about foreign mercenaries and terrorism is not only irresponsible but also reckless, especially coming from a former top law officer of the federation.

“The Caucus further urge security agencies to focus their efforts on genuine threats to national security and not be drawn into partisan theatrics. We reaffirm our unwavering support for all security agencies working tirelessly to keep our borders safe and our communities peaceful and this sort of negative narratives are designed to undermine the efforts of the security agencies. We urge you not to be deterred. We also urge you to invite to invite Malami to substantiate his allegations.

“As elected representatives of the people of Kebbi State, we stand solidly behind Governor Nasir Idris and the APC administration. Together, we remain committed to delivering good governance, strengthening democracy and protecting the peace and dignity of our state.”

On his part, Senator representing Kebbi South, Senator Garba Musa Maidoki, who described APC as a peaceful party, said: “We want to put it on record that Malami’s house is less than 50 meters from the APC state headquarters, and if APC is a violent party, we would have had so much clashes between him and our people. But it had never happened until this incident came.

“The national chairman of the INEC actually has warned that the political campaign has not started. It’s a campaign style moving in order to provoke our people. And we challenge him to produce evidence to you that there are… He says he has evidence. We challenge him to produce it, that our party is importing weapons. We are not a dangerous people.

“We do not support any dangerous activity towards Nigeria. We do not support We do not support terrorism in whatever form and manner. And we are against it. We are going to fight it.”

Senator Maidoki also applauded President Bola Tinubu efforts in the fight against insecurity, saying: “The President has done so well in the fight of banditry today. Before we came in, in my own constituency, we have more than 100 villages that have been abandoned and deserted.

“But to the glory of God today, all the villages have gone back. That is not to say we don’t have challenge. We still have a long way to go. But we have progressed and we are expecting more progress. We will not be associated with any banditry. We reject that call. And we ask him to produce the results.”