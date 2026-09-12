The 2026 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has officially commenced, bringing together filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals for an 11-day event running from September 10 to 20, 2026.

The festival features over 200 films and serves as a key platform for upcoming awards season contenders. Major world premieres include A Talent for Murder, starring Helen Mirren; Bunker, featuring Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz; and Elsinore, starring Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman.

This year’s edition also marks the official launch of “TIFF: The Market,” a new international media marketplace established through a 23 million Canadian dollar investment from the Canadian government to facilitate movie distribution, trade, and project financing.