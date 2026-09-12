The Presidency has dismissed expectations surrounding Peter Obi’s bid for the presidency on the platform of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), saying governance is not achieved through magic.

Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga stated this in a post on his X handle on Saturday while criticising Obi’s leadership record and suitability for higher office.

Onanuga argued that Obi’s supporters appeared to expect him to perform a miracle at the national level, despite what he described as the former Anambra State governor’s lack of governance pedigree.

“How?” Onanuga asked, before stressing: “Governance is not by magic.”

According to the presidential aide, anyone aspiring to become a national leader must have a record of governance to demonstrate the capacity to perform at a higher level.

Onanuga described Obi as “simply overhyped and overrated,” and alleged that he was “clueless.”

He also criticised Obi’s tenure as governor of Anambra State, describing him as a “spectacular failure” in office.

The presidential aide further faulted Obi over what he described as inconsistencies in his political positions.

“He changes his positions like a chameleon,” Onanuga said.

He also alleged that Obi’s worldview was shaped by his supporters on social media, saying, “his worldview is dictated by his mob on social media.”