The All Progressives Congress (APC) has lampooned opposition candidates following a recent call by the Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to withdraw from the 2027 race.

Kwankwaso, in a recent meeting at his residence in Abuja with members of the Fulani Farmers Association, urged Atiku to step down from the 2027 race, assuring that he would be taken care of by the NDC if it wins the 2027 polls.

Reacting, however, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, in a post on X on Saturday, said Kwankwaso’s comments had exposed the hypocrisy of the opposition leaders.

He said: “Kwankwaso to Atiku: Step down for us … we will take care of you if we win the presidency …

At last, the veil comes off … behold the whited sepulchre … they pretend to be saints on the outside but are filled with the stench of corruption and malignant hypocrisy on the inside … horse trading with the presidency they do not have, and will not have, by the sovereign will of the Nigerian electorate, come 2027 …”