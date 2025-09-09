Advertisement

South Africa currently leads Nigeria 1-0 after 25 minutes of play on Tuesday evening, thanks to an unfortunate own goal by Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong. The match saw both teams battling for control, with South Africa applying early pressure.

The game’s intensity in Bloemfontein ramped up quickly, with several fouls committed on both sides. Notably, Sipho Mbule from South Africa and Ademola Lookman from Nigeria both received yellow cards for their challenges. Nigeria managed to create opportunities, with Wilfred Ndidi winning a free kick in the defensive half, but South Africa’s Oswin Appollis had a promising shot saved by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

As the match progresses, Nigeria will look to regroup and find an equalizer, while South Africa aims to capitalise on their lead in the make or mar game to secure a sport at the 2026 World Cup tournament