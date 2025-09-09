A former federal lawmaker, Dapo Lam-Adesina has dragged a driver, Nurudeen Ogunbona before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly threatening his life.

Advertisement

Ogunbona pleaded not guilty to charges bordering on threat to life and breach of peace.

The prosecuting counsel, Cpl. Akeem Akinloye told the court that the 41-year-old Ogunbona had in July, sent text messages and voice notes threatening his boss.

Lam-Adesina represented Ibadan North East/South East Federal Constituency from 2015 to 2019 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akinloye also said the defendant allegedly told Lam-Adesina who represented Ibadan North East/South East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 2015 to 2019 that he would deal with him.

The prosecution described this as an act likely to cause a breach of peace.

He said the incident reportedly occurred around 10:30 a.m. at Lam-Adesina’s Alalubosa GRA residence in Ibadan.

According to the prosecutor, offences contravened Sections 86 and 249 (D) of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Chief Magistrate Olabisi Ogunkanmi granted the defendant bail to the sum of N250,000, with two sureties of the same amount.

The court also directed that one of sureties must be a relative of the defendant.

Hearing on the case was subsequently adjourned till December 8, 2025.