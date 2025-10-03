Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, has announced a squad of 23 players comprising the captain of the team, William Ekong and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali for this month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and the Benin Republic.

Other team members include defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel and Calvin Bassey, midfielders Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Victor Osimhen and Simon Moses.

The squad, which was unveiled on Friday morning by the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Director of Communication, Dr Ademola Olajire, saw the return of defender Semi Ajayi, who missed the last two matches in September due to injury.

France-based Terem Moffi and former junior international Olakunle Olusegun, who currently plays in Russia, have also been included.

Nigeria, now in third place and only three points behind first-placed Benin Republic and second-placed South Africa, will face the Likuena (Crocodiles) of Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa, on Friday, 10th October, in a Matchday 9 encounter.

They will then travel from South Africa to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria to battle leaders Benin Republic in a crucial final Matchday game on Tuesday, 14th October.

The players were scheduled to arrive in South Africa from their various bases in Europe and elsewhere to converge in Polokwane on Monday, 6th October.

List of Super Eagles squad for Lesotho and Benin Republic

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece).

Defenders:

William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany); Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium).

Midfielders:

Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey).

Forwards:

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos, Greece); Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russia)