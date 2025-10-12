As anticipation builds for Tuesday’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, both Nigeria and Benin Republic will be without key players due to suspension.

Benin coach Gernot Rohr confirmed that midfielder Sessi d’Almeida and defender Yohan Roche will miss the trip after receiving their second yellow cards in the Cheetahs’ 1-0 victory over Rwanda last week.

Speaking with journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, Rohr admitted the absences were a setback but expressed confidence that his side can still determine their own destiny.

“We have lost two players because of a second yellow card,” Rohr said. “But all is possible for the three teams, South Africa, Benin and Nigeria. The decision is in our hands. This can be a little advantage. Big suspense until the end.”

Nigeria will also be without one of her star attackers, Ademola Lookman, who picked up his second booking of the qualifiers in the 64th minute of Friday’s 2-1 win over Lesotho. The Atalanta forward will serve a one-match suspension in line with CAF regulations.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle played down the impact of Lookman’s absence, insisting that his squad has enough depth and character to cope.

“The team remains focused and confident. Lookman’s suspension is unfortunate, but we have enough depth to compete effectively. Every player must be mentally prepared to contribute, whether as a starter or substitute,” Chelle said.

He added that Lookman will continue to support the team from the sidelines and in the dressing room as Nigeria aimed to secure maximum points in Uyo.

The Super Eagles face the Squirrels of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Tuesday, with both sides aware that a win could prove decisive in the race for World Cup qualification.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nigeria currently sit third in Group C, behind Benin and South Africa, making the encounter a must-win if they are to keep their hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup alive.