United States President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are set to jointly chair a high-level peace summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, aimed at finding a lasting resolution to the Gaza conflict.

The summit, scheduled for later this week, will bring together key world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, both of whom have confirmed their attendance through their respective offices.

The European Union (EU) will also be represented by European Council President Antonio Costa, whose spokesperson said the bloc fully supports the initiative.

“The plan offers a real chance to build a just and sustainable peace, and the EU is fully committed to supporting these efforts and contributing to its implementation,” the spokesperson stated.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II is likewise expected to attend, according to state media in Amman.

However, it remains unclear whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take part in the talks, as no official confirmation has been issued by his office.

Meanwhile, Hamas has ruled out participating in the summit. Speaking to AFP, Hossam Badran, a senior member of the group’s political bureau, said the Palestinian faction “will not be involved.”

“Hamas acted principally through Qatari and Egyptian mediators during previous talks on Gaza,” Badran added, emphasising that the group will maintain that indirect approach.

The upcoming summit marks one of the most ambitious diplomatic efforts yet to broker peace in Gaza, following months of renewed fighting and failed ceasefire attempts.