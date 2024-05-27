As part of its efforts to emerge a frontline political party in the country, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will, today, host a leadership retreat for its executive committee members in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The retreat, with the theme: “What Nigerian Voters Want – A Strategic Public Engagement,” will be a follow up to the one held in Kaduna two weeks ago.

A former ADC presidential hopeful, who doubles as BOT member Chukwuka Monye, said the retreat would focus on the needs and expectations of the Nigerian electorate.

Monye, lead consultant of the retreat, is a Wall Street Journal and Amazon Best selling author and social innovator.

A statement by coordinator, Aspirants’ College, Political Parties, Princess Nneka Nebo, said there is need to listen to voters in framing their learning and leadership, “for ADC to become the party of the people, the party has to flow with the voters.”

An excerpt by Monye, “The retreat will address four key areas ranging from party discipline and governance; digital organisation and mobilisation; improving the quality of party leadership and candidates to addressing voter apathy,” and that “a break out group session will deliberate on the key outcomes from the panel session, which will be followed by a synthesization of the recommendations from the break out groups to better equip the party leadership for strategic repositioning.

“The panelists represent Nigerians across geo-political and socioeconomic backgrounds,” he further explained.

The release added that the retreat will be followed by the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party on Tuesday.

The retreat will be officially declared open by the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman Dr. Mani Ibrahim Ahmad.

According to the release, the retreat is part of a series of programmes aimed at building a strong institution of the party with the capacity to provide political leadership for the country moving forward.