A prominent support group of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of the Progressive Foundation Movement (PFM) has commended the lawmaker representing Bichi Federal Constituency of Kano State and the chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Kabiru Abubakar Bichi, for a prominent role he played in rallying stakeholders of the party behind the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 election.

The group consisting of prominent members of legacy parties that formed the APC declared that Hon. Bichi can be trusted as a reliable ally of President Tinubu ahead of 2027 general elections.

The Kano State APC stakeholders on Thursday had converged in Abuja to declare their unalloyed support for the President’s re-election.

At the meeting was former Kano state governor and immidiate-past APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin.

Other prominent personalities at the event include: the Minister of State for Housing, Alhaji Abdullahi Atta, Senator Kawu Sumaila, Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Abubakar, former Governor of Kano state, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Sulaiman Bichi, Hon. Mohammed Garba, and dozens of serving and former national and states Assemblies members and Commissioners.

In a statement by the National Coordinator of the Movement, Hon. Olaniyi Olawale in Abuja on Friday, the group said it commendation for Hon Bichi was due to his passion, commitment and investment in ensuring that Kano state APC stakeholders are united and queue behind President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Quoting Hon. Bichi, during the meeting, Olawale noted that the Chairman House Committee on Appropriation passionately and eloquently highlighted all the key projects the current administration has executed in the North-West and in Kano in particular.

According to the lawmaker, in the next few months, President Tinubu will be in Kano to lay the foundation for the Light Rail project in the state.

“In 2023 election, we came up with 600,000 votes for Mr. President. We may also note that the President has done extremely well in Kano state in terms of critical projects such as roads, among others.

“The Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road is almost completed. Kano-Maiduguri sections 1, 2, 3, and 4 almost completed. Kano-Katsina project almost completed. And in the next one to two months Mr. President will come to Kano to lay the foundation for the Light Rail project in Kano State. That project will cost more than one billion US dollars and, of course, is going to be one of the most important projects in Northern Nigeria.

“So for someone to say, Mr. President is not interested in the North or in Kano State is all politics. And Kano State in 2027 will come all out and vote the President and APC Governor Isha Allah as well as our three central districts and members of the House of Representatives of the states,” the lawmaker stated at the meeting.”

The Movement also acknowledged Hon. Bichi’s grassroot mobilization in Kano, which has continued to endear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the heart of the people of Nigeria’s most populous state.

“We are highly impressed by the impact, Hon. Abubakar Kabiru Abubakar Bichi’s grassroots mobilization has continued to have on the people of his constituency and Kano State at large. No wonder, he was able to convince critical stakeholders at the just concluded meeting in Abuja, where the entire leaders of APC in Kano State declared their continued support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term aspiration.

“We acknowledge aand commend your unflinching passion and commitment at promoting and rallying support for Mr. President ahead of the 2027 general elections.”