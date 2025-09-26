The management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has announced a sweeping reorganisation of its operations and workforce, citing repeated acts of sabotage that threatened the safety of its 650,000-barrels-per-day facility.

In a letter dated September 24, 2025, signed by the Chief General Manager, Human Asset Management, Femi Adekunle, the refinery said it was “constrained to carry out a total reorganisation of the plant” following “many recent cases of reported sabotage in different units of the Petroleum Refinery leading to major safety concerns.”

Affected staff were instructed to hand over company property to their line managers and await clearance before receiving entitlements, which the Finance Department was directed to compute in line with conditions of service.

However, a senior official of Dangote Refinery dismissed reports of mass layoffs, stressing that the move was not a sack but a system clean-up to curb sabotage.

“Yes, the letter is correct. But the interpretation is wrong. It affects some people because of certain things discovered in the refinery. It has nothing to do with unionism,” the official told reporters on Friday.

According to him, the step was aimed at plugging leakages and protecting the company’s assets.

“It doesn’t mean they have been sacked. That is incorrect. What was done was to put a check in place. As soon as the issues are addressed, they will be reabsorbed. That is why the word ‘sack’ was not used,” he explained.

He added that the action was sudden to prevent those involved in sabotage from concealing their activities.

“Some acts of sabotage have been noticed repeatedly, and the company is only trying to safeguard its assets. You cannot do things like this and give two weeks’ notice; otherwise, those involved would cover up and complicate issues,” he said.

The official further clarified that operations at the refinery were ongoing, with both Nigerian and expatriate staff still working.

“As we speak, people are still working at the refinery. The people affected know themselves, and those who did not get the letter are not affected. Anyone who doesn’t have a hand in sabotage has nothing to worry about,” he stressed.

A copy of the disengagement seen by reporters was addressed to all staff of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE and Dangote Industries Free Zone Development Company.

It stated in part, “In view of the many recent cases of reported sabotage in different units of the Petroleum Refinery leading to major safety concerns, the Management is constrained to carry out a total reorganisation of the plant.

“As a consequence of this development, we wish to inform you that your services are no longer required, with effect from the eve of Thursday, the 25th September, 2025.”

The Finance Department was directed to process benefits and entitlements once affected staff completed clearance procedures.

The refinery, which began operations in 2024 amid high expectations of ending Nigeria’s reliance on imported petroleum products, has recently faced turbulence.

It has clashed with the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) over labour practices and safety standards, with the union accusing the company of “high-handedness.”

The facility has also been in conflict with the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), which accused Dangote of imposing rigid conditions on product distribution that could distort the downstream market.