Lagos State Deputy Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has urged members of the party to anchor electioneering on verifiable achievements and policy records of APC-led administrations.

Hamzat said facts, data and measurable impact, not emotions must drive engagements with voters across the state.

The deputy governor gave the charge at the inauguration of the APC Lagos State Campaign Council at the APC Secretariat on Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos on Friday.

He said the party had a strong performance record under President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which members must confidently present to the electorate.

“It is not about emotion. It is about data. It is about records. We must be able to tell our people what we have done, what we are doing and what we intend to do.

“When you look at the reforms in taxation, infrastructure, agriculture, security and other areas, there are records that we can take to the people.

“Our campaign must be about these records and achievements, and we must confidently explain them to the electorate,” Hamzat said.

The deputy governor said that reforms under the Tinubu administration were aimed at strengthening the economy and creating opportunities for Nigerians.

He highlighted major infrastructure projects, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway as evidence of the administration’s commitment to long-term economic growth.

According to him, the scale of development across sectors demonstrates a deliberate effort to drive sustainable progress and improve standard of living.

Hamzat described Lagos as critical to Nigeria’s economic development, noting its significant contributions to the nation’s gross domestic product.

He said the state’s strategic importance required continuity in governance, urging the members to promote the achievements of the APC-led administration, particularly in infrastructure and transport.

The deputy governor urged APC members to intensify grassroots mobilisation and engage their communities, friends, neighbours and religious groups to participate actively in the electoral process.

He said that the party’s goal must be to convert widespread support into actual votes through sustained engagement at the grassroots.

In his remarks, the Director-General, Lagos APC PBAT/KOH 2027 Campaign Council, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, urged APC members to set aside personal grievances and work in unity.

Obanikoro said the assignment before the council required discipline, organisation, sacrifice and total commitment.

He described the 2027 elections as a defining moment for the party, stressing that its members must approach their responsibilities with seriousness and dedication.

“We must work as one, speak with respect, engage in a coordinated manner and proceed as one.

“The coming elections will shape our future political opportunities and responsibilities.

“That should remind us of the seriousness of the assignment and the need for everyone to give their best.

“Every committee must be functional, every member responsible, every community engaged and every concern taken seriously. Above all, unity must be our strength,” he said.(NAN)