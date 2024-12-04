The northern sociopolitical organisation, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has rescinded the suspension order placed on its chairman of the National Executive Council (NEC), Chief Mamman Mike Osuman, SAN, over partisan statements.

It would be recalled that Osuman was suspended a few weeks ago over the statements credited to him, where he was quoted to have said that the Forum will only support northern candidates in the 2027 general election.

A statement issued by the Forum and signed by its Secretary General, Mal. Murtala Aliyu, said the issue leading to the NEC chairman’s suspension has been resolved amicably following the intervention of the ACF Unity, Peace and Reconciliation Committee.

The statement read, “Sequel to the recent suspension of the Chairman of the National Executive Council of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Chief Mamman Mike Osuman, SAN, OFR, by the leadership of ACF over an alleged unauthorised political statement not in consonance with ACF’s non-partisan position.

“That the ACF Unity, Peace and Reconciliation Committee under the chairmanship of Dr Mahmoud Yayale Ahmed, CFR (Ajiyan Katagum) has intervened in the recent crisis. It had invited some stakeholders, including the Chairman of the Board of Trustees and that of the National Executive

Council among others and have had a family discussion on the unfortunate development.

“Consequently, the issue has been amicably resolved ni the interest of the great people of Arewa and the suspension is hereby withdrawn.”