The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) have opened discussions on strategies to strengthen digital literacy in Nigerian universities and other centers of learning in the country.

Indications to this development emerged when the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa led a delegation for a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki in Abuja on Tuesday, where both heads brainstormed on how to transform Nigerian education sector by infusing digital skills in the curricular.

According to the NITDA Boss, “we are here to seek partnership with the NUC to infuse digital literacy in all our schools as this will help us leapfrog in the digital space and help the nation’s economy by building its human capital which is a huge market.”

He noted that Nigeria can “position itself to be the world’s talent net exporter,” adding that NITDA came up with the Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan with 8 pillars to make Nigeria a more digitally inclusive nation aimed at “ cultivating talents to create digital jobs by building skills.”

Recall that President Bola Tinubu gave the agency a target of 70% literacy rate by 2030, but the NITDA boss stressed that the agency can surpass it if digital literacy is infused into the education system. He noted that NITDA is working hard to ensure that all Nigerians develop digital fluency to achieve economic inclusiveness, even as he pointed out that it has started working with Nasarawa state for this purpose.

He called for more investment in research and emphasized that it is the basis of solutions to national problems.

He disclosed that the agency is making progress in collaboration with UNESCO and the European Union (EU) on the platform of the National Digital Literacy Framework.

The NUC boss Maiyaki in his remarks noted that the partnership with NITDA has become imperative because it will bring huge benefits to the country in terms of digital skills. He added that the NUC has infused elements of digital literacy and critical thinking, interpersonal skills, entrepreneurship and skill acquisition for business in Nigerian universities. He said further that the NUC has included all the components that will build the Nigerian citizen to add value to the economy.

He expressed optimism that the partnership with NITDA will revolutionize Nigeria’s digital economy and set the nation on the path to progress.