Politicians, traditional rulers, women and youth groups in the 25 villages of Amagu Erimogwudu in the Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State have endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Francis Nwifuru for a second term.

The community also endorsed Hon Chinedu Ogah, the member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal constituency and Chief Stanley Emegha, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in the state, for re-election in 2027.

The stakeholders announced the endorsement of Tinubu and others during the APC mega rally in Ikwo South Development Centre.

They sensitised the people on the need to participate in the Continuous Voter Registration exercise, adding that with their PVCs, they would galvanise support for the leaders ahead of the 2027 general election.

The president-general of Amagu Development Union, Prof. Patrick Itumo, said that President Tinubu’s infrastructural development in the Southeast is the bedrock of the endorsement and expressed confidence that his second tenure would bring more development and prosperity to the region.

He commended Governor Francis Nwifuru for his leadership style, which, according to him, has brought peace to the people and provided human and capital development.

The traditional prime minister, Amagu Community, Chief Okeagu Ogadah, said the population of Amagu has been unmatched in electoral performance in the local government area and urged them to turn up en masse and participate in the voter registration to ensure that quality leaders emerge from their various wards.

Governor Francis Nwifuru, represented by his special assistant on Local Government Matters, Chief Paul Nwogah, thanked the people for their massive support of the present administration and assured them that his administration would continue to ensure lasting peace in the community.

He commended Hon Ogah for his commitment to the development of the area, adding that his human and capital development had endeared him to the people.

Hon Ogah, who enumerated President Tinubu’s and the Governor’s achievements, commended them for creating an enabling environment for him to contribute to the infrastructural and human development of the area.