As the 2027 general elections approach, a new political movement, “The Alternative’ has emerged, aiming to challenge the status quo and provide a fresh alternative for the country’s leadership.

The political movement plans to transform Nigeria’s economic woes and provide a credible platform for the nation’s development.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday,Promoter and Chief Convener of the movement Otunba Segun Showunmi, said, “The reason for the birth of the movement is the need to rescue our nation and democracy from the danger we see on the horizon.

“There is an urgent need for a platform to engage political actors, national stakeholders, academia, civil society, the media, the political parties themselves, democratic institutions of other nations and all who can contribute to the wellness and sustainability of our democracy. We have created “National Opposition Movement Coalition”.

“This has become necessary as it is obvious that those who are elected members of the opposition have not shown the courage to take on the issues that affect the country and the well-being of the masses.

“The birth of the movement has become necessary as it is obvious that those who are elected members of the opposition have not shown the courage to take on the issues that affect the country and the well-being of the masses.

“The march has begun. We are extending our hands in partnership and collaboration to all Nigerians desirous of a vibrant opposition as well as transparent, credible democratic and electoral processes.This Movement Shall be Christened “The Alternative”Showunmi stated.